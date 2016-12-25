Increased ice accumulations likely in Northland today

Travelers should expect to encounter between a quarter of an inch to a third of an inch of ice accumulation in a band from the Brainerd Lakes area to the Twin Ports, Two Harbors and Silver Bay.

Snowfall from 4-8 inches is possible in far northern Minnesota.

While precipitation is expected to fall throughout the day, the Weather Service expects it to increase throughout the day, with the heaviest amounts falling between 6 p.m. and midnight, with road conditions deteriorating from poor to dangerous in the evening.

For Monday, the Weather Service predicts light and blowing snow in the morning, followed by strong winds with gusts between 30-40 mph.

