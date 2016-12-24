Christmas Day storm could bring icy mix

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from noon Christmas Day until noon Monday for all of northern Minnesota because of snow in northern counties and a mix of snow, sleet, rain and rain that freezes on the ground in counties to the south.

With a push of warm air in the region, the type of precipitation could change several times during the storm and will depend on temperatures both in the clouds and on the ground. Precipitation type also will depend on the track of the storm, which could still change, the Weather Service notes.

As of Friday evening, the area most likely to see ice buildup on roads, trees and power lines was from the Brainerd lakes region to Duluth — generally south of U.S. Highway 2. But the Weather Service cautions that could change.

Minnesota Power said Friday it will have crews standing by for the storm. The utility urged people to stay away from trees that appear to threaten power lines to their homes, and instead call them at (800) 228-4966 to report problems. Information on outages can be seen at www.mnpower.com/OutageCenter.

By the time the storm moves out Monday, areas from Duluth south and east are expected to see less than an inch of snow in addition to rain; the Twin Ports could see 1-3 inches of snow; the Iron Range could see 2-6 inches of snow; areas near the Ontario border could get up to a foot of new snow.

Areas of central and southern Minnesota and Wisconsin will see mostly rain.

Travel is expected to be nearly impossible in much of North Dakota and Northwestern Minnesota, where a blizzard warning is posted for Sunday into Monday.