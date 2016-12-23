Needy kids to benefit from store mishap
The misfortune of J. Skylark toy store will make a happier Christmas for some.
A pipe inside the DeWitt Seitz Building store burst last week during the cold snap. Some merchandise received enough water damage to where it couldn’t be sold, so the store donated about 50 toys to St. Louis County’s Public Health and Human Services.
The toys were displayed inside the Government Services Center and visiting clients were sent to pick out gifts. One county worker wrapped the gifts on her day off.
“Pretty amazing way to turn a bad situation into something positive for families in need,” said Dana Kazel, communications manager for the county.