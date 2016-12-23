Allete angling for $155 million profit in 2017
The parent company of Minnesota Power told investors it is forecasting a $155 million to $175 million profit in 2017.
Allete Inc. wrote in a Securities and Exchange commission filing this week that the earnings guidance “compares favorably with our current 2016 guidance” and is based on several assumptions, including “the expectation of reasonable regulatory outcomes.”
Allete expects to sell 7 million to 7.5 million megawatt-hours to industrial customers, according to the filing, and wrote its effective tax rate will be about 20 percent thanks to federal tax credits for wind generation.
The company also pointed to Minnesota Power’s interim rate increase approved this month set to bring in $34.7 million, though that revenue will be “earnings neutral,” according to the SEC filing.
The projected earnings for 2017 would equate to between $3.10 and $3.50 per share. The company had forecast earnings of $3.10 to $3.40 a share for 2016.
Traded as ALE on the stock market, Allete ended the week with a price of $63.79 per share. The company has traded as high as $66.92 and as low as $48.26 in the past year.