Allete angling for $155 million profit in 2017

Allete expects to sell 7 million to 7.5 million megawatt-hours to industrial customers, according to the filing, and wrote its effective tax rate will be about 20 percent thanks to federal tax credits for wind generation.

The company also pointed to Minnesota Power’s interim rate increase approved this month set to bring in $34.7 million, though that revenue will be “earnings neutral,” according to the SEC filing.

The projected earnings for 2017 would equate to between $3.10 and $3.50 per share. The company had forecast earnings of $3.10 to $3.40 a share for 2016.

Traded as ALE on the stock market, Allete ended the week with a price of $63.79 per share. The company has traded as high as $66.92 and as low as $48.26 in the past year.