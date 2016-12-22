Another piece of energy is set to arrive today. The greatest threat will be snowfall south of the Twin Ports. Most areas south of the Twin Ports may see an inch of snow. All eyes are on Christmas Day and the potential for a significant winter storm. Most of Wisconsin may see rain; this could lead to ice jams and localized flooding. Most of the heavy snow looks to stay northwest of the Twin Ports. Freezing rain is a concern but there is a lot of uncertainty right now.