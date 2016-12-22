Bygones for Dec. 23

The Superior City Council yesterday authorized the appointment of a five-member committee to discuss the concept of a merged port with Duluth officials. The Superior committee will probably consist of three councilors and two members of the Superior harbor commission.

News Tribune, Dec. 23, 1996

Members of the Church of St. Alban the Martyr in Superior will celebrate the last Christmas in their old building this year. Next year, the Episcopal congregation will be moving to a new church at the corner of Belknap Street and New York Avenue.

Grand Marais Mayor Andrea Peterson and the City Council are expected today to put 60 acres of waterfront in the hands of the Minnesota Land Trust. The action will permanently block any development on the land, Peterson said.

