Bygones for Dec. 23
News Tribune, Dec. 23, 1976
- Some East Hillside residents say they’ll appeal a Duluth Zoning Board of Appeals decision to allow a developer to convert the Munger Elementary School, 1120 E. Eighth St., to an apartment building. The developer wants to make 12 apartments inside the main building.
News Tribune, Dec. 23, 1996
- Members of the Church of St. Alban the Martyr in Superior will celebrate the last Christmas in their old building this year. Next year, the Episcopal congregation will be moving to a new church at the corner of Belknap Street and New York Avenue.
- Grand Marais Mayor Andrea Peterson and the City Council are expected today to put 60 acres of waterfront in the hands of the Minnesota Land Trust. The action will permanently block any development on the land, Peterson said.
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.