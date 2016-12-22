Shipping traffic for Dec. 23
Today
Duluth entry
Morning: CSL Niagara, departing with iron ore pellets; Paul R. Tregurtha, arriving to load iron ore pellets and departing in the evening; Indiana Harbor, departing with coal
Evening: Sam Laud, arriving to load coal
Superior entry
No traffic expected
Two Harbors
Morning: Presque Isle, arriving to load iron ore pellets; Walter J. McCarthy Jr., arriving to load iron ore pellets and departing in the evening; Great Lakes Trader/Joyce L. VanEnkevort, departing with iron ore pellets
Afternoon: American Spirit, departing with iron ore pellets
For updated information 24 hours a day, call the Boatwatcher’s Hotline at (218) 722-6489.
Source: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Canal Park. Arrival and departure times are not official and can vary widely.