    Shipping traffic for Dec. 23

    By News Tribune on Dec 22, 2016 at 11:00 p.m.
    The CSL Niagara turns in the harbor on Thursday morning. The Niagara is scheduld to leave today with iron ore pellets. (Photo by Carole Lent)

    Today

    Duluth entry

    Morning: CSL Niagara, departing with iron ore pellets; Paul R. Tregurtha, arriving to load iron ore pellets and departing in the evening; Indiana Harbor, departing with coal

    Evening: Sam Laud, arriving to load coal

    Superior entry

    No traffic expected

    Two Harbors

    Morning: Presque Isle, arriving to load iron ore pellets; Walter J. McCarthy Jr., arriving to load iron ore pellets and departing in the evening; Great Lakes Trader/Joyce L. VanEnkevort, departing with iron ore pellets

    Afternoon: American Spirit, departing with iron ore pellets

    For updated information 24 hours a day, call the Boatwatcher’s Hotline at (218) 722-6489.

    Source: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Canal Park. Arrival and departure times are not official and can vary widely.

