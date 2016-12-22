Additional charges filed in Hermantown drive-by shooting

Sixth Judicial District Judge Jill Eichenwald on Thursday authorized the amended complaints, which were filed earlier this week by the St. Louis County Attorney's Office.

Lund, 47, of Duluth, and Perrin, 20, of Superior, were already charged with four counts each of attempted second-degree murder in connection with the Sept. 24 incident on Oak Ridge Drive. Lund also faced a felony charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, 20-year-old Trenton William Sampson of Superior was struck once by a bullet in the lower leg during the incident outside a residence at 4833 Oak Ridge Drive.

Police said the incident was precipitated by a confrontation at "the Wall" area along Skyline Parkway earlier that night and an ongoing social media feud.

Lund and Perrin allegedly traveled to the residence and fired a number of shots from a handgun into a group of four people, including two juveniles. Police said Sampson was not an intended target of the gunfire.

One of the victims, a 17-year-old girl, told police that she had been hanging out with friends that night along Skyline near 40th Avenue West in Duluth when they came across several acquaintances, including Perrin, whom she described as sharing "bad blood" with another member of her group, according to the criminal complaints.

She told police that a silver car had followed her home, then reappeared about 45 minutes later with a dark-colored SUV and several gunshots were fired from the SUV.

Perrin allegedly admitted that he had followed the girl to the Oak Ridge Drive address earlier that evening before returning to West Duluth. He said he went to Lund's residence, 628 N. 58th Ave. W., and that they "loaded up defendant Lund's Chevy Suburban with baseball bats," and returned to the Hermantown address to engage in a fight.

When they arrived, Perrin told police, Lund suddenly produced a handgun and fired several shots out the passenger window, according to the charges. Perrin allegedly said he then took the weapon and also fired about five shots.

Police said Sampson's car and the residence were also struck by the volley of shots. Investigators reported that the locations of the bullet impacts indicate that the firearm was "aimed high directly at the area" where the four victims were standing.

Lund has pleaded not guilty to the charges and demanded a speedy trial, which is scheduled for Jan. 3. Perrin, who has yet to enter a plea, also has his next hearing scheduled for that day.

Each attempted murder charge carries a maximum of 20 years in prison, while the drive-by shooting charges carry 10 years.

Both men remain at the St. Louis County Jail on $250,000 bail.