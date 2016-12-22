Although some tenants have lived there for years, Burke, Mitchell and Kora moved in the end of November. They started living in the apartment earlier this month.

"I thought this was a place I was going to be able to live in for six months to a year with my daughter," said Burke, a student at Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College in Superior.

Less than a week after the trio moved in, city officials handed out letters warning tenants of the need to vacate the building by Jan. 2, based on an August court order. The city has said there's a need to address structural deficiencies in the basement, replace or repair electrical systems, and install fire-rated separation between dwelling units.

"I wanted to cry; I wanted to scream," said Burke, 19.

Burke said that landlord Carol Reasbeck told them the rent would be month-to-month because she was trying to sell the building, but she didn't mention any building code issues.

For the past two weeks, Burke has juggled finals, a teething daughter and driving Mitchell back and forth to his job at ME Global in Duluth with searching for a new home. They sent their 1-year-old dog to live with Mitchell's mother in Ogilvie, Minn.

"We don't have to look for places now that let us have dogs, which is nice," Burke said. "A lot more options. It opens it up a lot."

On Monday, they were waiting for Mitchell's first paycheck to arrive. With that in hand, they can do more than search online. Just applying for an apartment in Duluth can cost up to $50 per person, they said.

"I've maxed out my student loans to get some money for deposit and first month's rent," Burke said. She was about 75 percent certain they'll have a place to go by Jan. 2.

Marty Curtiss, chairman of the Superior Landlord Association Program, has been connecting tenants with community resources and networking with local agencies. He said four of the other tenants have found housing, although one can't move into the new apartment until Feb. 1.

When Burke explained her situation at WITC, school staff stepped up to offer food and gas cards. Her teacher signed them up for a staff fundraiser.

Community members have been mobilizing. An online call for help from Deanna Fetters, another member of the landlords' association, provided boxes of food for tenants and diapers for Kora last week.

"Our cupboard's pretty filled right now; it's pretty nice," Burke said. "I like the fact that people are still going out and trying to help everyone who's here."

A transplant from Rice Lake, she's not soured on renting in the Twin Ports.

"It's just going to be a little bit harder to walk into a place and jump right on it for me now," Burke said.

Instead of a 15-minute walk-through, they plan to look it over with a fine-toothed comb. She'd like to see landlords offer half-price rent for tenants in January.

Code violations

According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, landlords should disclose any housing code violations that present a threat to health or safety that they have been notified of but have not corrected before entering into a rental agreement with a tenant. Renters also can call building inspection and the fire department to check on a rental's status.

Reasbeck told the Superior Telegram earlier this month that the city is using selective enforcement to target the 1890s-era building she's owned for nearly 40 years.

"The building does not need to come down; the building never needed to come down," she said, admitting violations and citations but criticizing what she called over-the-top enforcement by the city.

The city began court proceedings to raze or repair the building in February. In September, a stipulation to the raze or repair order was enforced. It stated that all parties had agreed that the estimated cost to repair the building was more than 50 percent of the building's assessed value — the 2015 value was $145,100, according to Douglas County records. It gave Reasbeck and her sister until Jan. 2 to tackle the most serious violations; a year to correct the others.

Reasbeck said she's been denied permits for proposed work and has put at least $5,000 into repairs at the apartments.

City officials told the Telegram that engineering plans Reasbeck submitted for basement repairs were approved, but the work being done doesn't follow either.

Organizations — including the Salvation Army, Head of the Lakes United Way and Harbor House — were set to meet with tenants Tuesday, pooling resources and identifying needs.

In addition to discussing options for temporary storage, moving assistance and help housing pets, the group aims to look to the future.

"Local agencies are working on trying to put together a housing crisis response team, so when this happens in the future, we'll be able to come together right away," said Lt. Jasen Elcombe with the Salvation Army of Superior.

He stressed that people uncomfortable with donating online can bring a check or cash down to the Salvation Army in person this week, specifying that the funds are for the apartment tenants. Next week, both the Salvation Army and United Way offices will be closed, but Elcombe said they'd still accept funds for the renters. People can call ahead to (715) 969-7345, the same number to call if people would like to ring bells for the organization.

To help

Two online fundraising efforts have been started to provide the tenants of 1516-1518 Broadway St. with housing and moving expenses. There's a Gofundme site, Support Residents Seeking Shelter, as well as the Salvation Army's mobile cause site, which can be found at app.mobilecause.com/f/15qn/n.