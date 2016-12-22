Superior death investigation continues
The preliminary autopsy results of two people found dead outside a Superior residence are expected to be released next week.
Superior police Capt. Thomas Champaigne reported that the autopsies of the 78-year-old woman and 83-year-old man were conducted Thursday. The names and address of the man and woman are being withheld pending notification of the family.
The deaths were reported about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Butler Park area in the far southwest part of the city.
Champaigne said after an examination of the scene and the preliminary investigation, police don't feel that the deaths resulted from a "criminal event" and the public shouldn't have a safety concern related to the incident.