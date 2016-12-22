Christmas Day storm could be mostly rain for some

The National Weather Service is forecasting potentially heavy snow in parts of South and North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota; measurable snow in the Brainerd Lakes and Iron Range areas; and a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow in the Twin Ports and far northwestern Wisconsin.

Some areas of the Dakotas and northwestern Minnesota are forecast to see up to 2 inches of rain equivalent, which could mean well over a foot of snow depending on the temperature when it falls.

Precipitation is expected to start Sunday morning in some areas, continue overnight and taper off on Monday. The heaviest precipitation is expected Sunday night into early Monday.

In some areas the storm may start as snow, changeover to rain and sleet Sunday evening and then turn back into snow later.

Much of central and southern Minnesota and Wisconsin could see mostly rain from the storm.

While the exact track of the storm remains unclear, the Weather Service said travel could be especially difficult in some areas where rain falls and freezes on roadways and in areas where heavy snow falls and strong winds reduce visibility.

Most areas will see at least some light snow on Monday as cooler air moves in before the storm moves out.

No major cold snap is forecast for the coming week but the Weather Service is calling for more seasonal temperatures, with highs in the teens and 20s and lows in the single digits.