Grant brings 250 new kids' books to Duluth library

The Duluth Library Foundation secured the grant, and Duluth Mayor Emily Larson took part in an event Wednesday to recognize the gift.

The books will be distributed among the library's downtown, Mount Royal and West Duluth locations.

"We are grateful to the Wells Fargo Foundation for recognizing the importance of nurturing a love for reading in our youngest children. Research shows that reading to children when they are infants and toddlers helps create the brain architecture needed for strong language and reading skills," Dan D'Allaird, president of the Duluth Library Foundation Board, said in a news release. "This gift of 250 new picture books will benefit the children of our community for years to come."