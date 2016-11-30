Midway Township, Proctor still sparring over annexation

But attorneys representing the township and the city of Duluth have filed an appeal in an effort to overturn the decision in the latest chapter of a long-running dispute.

The tiff dates back to 2012, when Proctor annexed 67 acres of Midway Township in anticipation of a big-box retail development that still hasn't panned out. Midway Township objected to the annexation but was unable to block it.

In January of 2013, Proctor upped the ante by attempting to annex Midway Township in its entirety, proposing to absorb all 11,451 acres of land in the township via a petition submitted to Minnesota's Municipal Boundary Adjustment Unit.

Authorities rejected that overture, however, ruling that the land in question was rural, and there was no indication that its character would be subject to any imminent change that would warrant Proctor's annexation of the property.

In response to Proctor's failed attempt to swallow Midway, the township and Duluth decided to enter into an orderly annexation agreement. That agreement allows portions of Midway Township to become part of Duluth by mutual consent in the future.

Ken Butler, who serves as legal counsel for Midway Township, said he was surprised by the ruling, as it seemed to disregard the pre-existing orderly annexation agreement between Duluth and township officials.

He said Proctor's recent actions raise a fundamental question of law.

"The issue is whether a third-party municipality, like the city of Proctor, can annex by ordinance real property already subject to an orderly annexation agreement by two other municipalities," he said.

John Bray, an attorney representing Proctor in the case, said Midway Township argued that same point before Administrative Law Judge Tammy L. Pust.

"In essence, they were arguing that the orderly annexation agreement precludes any other form of annexation," he said.

But Bray said that line of reasoning ignores the circumstances of the case at hand in which a pair of landowners — George Hovland III and his sister, Julie Ann Hovland Savalas — approached Proctor, asking to bring their land into the city.

"We didn't go and try to force the owners of this property to become part of Proctor. They petitioned to come into the city," Bray said.

Proctor Mayor-elect Philip Larson said that if an orderly annexation agreement really affords Midway Township as much protection as some would suggest, Proctor would be hemmed in, and its natural growth would be hindered.

"I believe the township of Midway and the city of Duluth are trying to hinder development in that area," he said.

Duluth City Attorney Gunnar Johnson said he considers development of the property, which is located along the Interstate 35 corridor, practically inevitable with the passage of time, but he contends the city of Duluth should have some say in how that happens.

Johnson noted the property in question is located at what he called "the gateway to Duluth."

"As you come over the hill, and you're getting your first picture of the lake and the city below, that's the area we're talking about. It is also important to the city of Duluth because it's right in the corridor that enters into Spirit Mountain and the recreational areas in there. And first impressions matter," Johnson said.

He favors a plan to honor the pre-existing orderly annexation agreement, versus allowing Proctor alone to determine the fate of the property.

"Duluth and Midway Township have worked collaboratively to try to figure out a development scheme that works for the citizens up there and the citizens of Duluth that will develop that area in a thoughtful and planful way. But doing it this way instead, would kind of throw a wrench into those plans," Johnson said.

Butler said he believes there are sufficient grounds to overturn Pust's ruling.

"When you think about it academically, you have an orderly annexation agreement that covers certain real property, and then to allow some third-party municipality to come along and chop off a parcel without the consent of the parties to the annexation agreement doesn't make sense. It renders the orderly annexation agreement superfluous or even absurd," he said.

For his part, Bray said he's not surprised the case remains contested.

"I expected that Midway Township would appeal, and that the legal process would play itself out," he said.

But Bray likes Proctor's odds of coming out on top.

"I'm fairly confident that the administrative law judge's ruling will hold up, because I think the administrative law judge was correct," he said.