Thursday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: Lake-effect snow along South Shore
Colder air will begin to spill in with a northwesterly wind and lead to some lake-effect snow along the South Shore. Part of the higher terrain of the snow belt east of Ashland, like the high bridge, Mellen and Gile, may see 3-5 inches of new snow by this afternoon. The majority of snow will likely fall overnight tonight. The rest of the region is going to stay dry through the rest of the week. Some light snow may return late Saturday night and Sunday night.
Seven-day forecast
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with high of 32 and low of 28
Friday: Another overcast day, with high of 33 and low of 25
Saturday: Still above normal, with high of 33 and low of 25
Sunday: Chance of snow late, with high of 34 and low of 26
Monday: Another cloudy day, with high of 36 and low of 27
Tuesday: Light snow possible, with high of 30 and low of 26
Wednesday: Colder with chance of snow, with high of 25 and low of 17