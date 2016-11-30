Seven-day forecast

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with high of 32 and low of 28

Friday: Another overcast day, with high of 33 and low of 25

Saturday: Still above normal, with high of 33 and low of 25

Sunday: Chance of snow late, with high of 34 and low of 26

Monday: Another cloudy day, with high of 36 and low of 27

Tuesday: Light snow possible, with high of 30 and low of 26

Wednesday: Colder with chance of snow, with high of 25 and low of 17