Duluth murder suspect's bail to remain at $1 million

Humphreys appeared in State District Court in Duluth on Nov. 9 seeking a reduction of his bail, which public defender Rebecca Shaw called excessive.

"It is clear to this Court that the Defendant poses a significant risk to public safety simply based upon the crime with which he is charged," 6th Judicial District Judge David Johnson wrote in an order dated Tuesday. "Bail of $1 million is appropriate and not excessive."

Shaw had told the judge that Humphreys was a nine-year resident of Duluth, was working full time as a bus driver and had not been convicted of a crime in nearly 15 years at the time of his arrest.

She suggested a reduction to the range $500,000 to $750,000 was appropriate and would ensure the defendant's appearance at future court appearances.

Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Nate Stumme opposed the request, arguing that Humphreys has a violent history and that the prosecution has a strong case on the murder charge.

Authorities said the fatal shooting followed a barroom dispute involving Burns, Humphreys and Orin Bernard Vann. Police said surveillance video captured Humphreys reaching out the front door of the bar with a gun and shooting into Burns' chest.

Humphreys is due back in court for a contested hearing on Jan. 12.

Vann, who is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the incident, posted a $50,000 bond and was released from custody. His next appearance is scheduled for Jan. 18.