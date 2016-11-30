Duluth murder suspect's bail to remain at $1 million
A judge has denied a Duluth murder suspect's request to lower his $1 million bail.
Aaron Demetrius Humphreys, 42, faces an intentional second-degree murder charge in the death of 47-year-old Eric Wayne Burns, who was fatally shot at the front door of the Bedrock Bar in Lincoln Park shortly after midnight on Oct. 18.
Humphreys appeared in State District Court in Duluth on Nov. 9 seeking a reduction of his bail, which public defender Rebecca Shaw called excessive.
"It is clear to this Court that the Defendant poses a significant risk to public safety simply based upon the crime with which he is charged," 6th Judicial District Judge David Johnson wrote in an order dated Tuesday. "Bail of $1 million is appropriate and not excessive."
Shaw had told the judge that Humphreys was a nine-year resident of Duluth, was working full time as a bus driver and had not been convicted of a crime in nearly 15 years at the time of his arrest.
She suggested a reduction to the range $500,000 to $750,000 was appropriate and would ensure the defendant's appearance at future court appearances.
Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Nate Stumme opposed the request, arguing that Humphreys has a violent history and that the prosecution has a strong case on the murder charge.
Authorities said the fatal shooting followed a barroom dispute involving Burns, Humphreys and Orin Bernard Vann. Police said surveillance video captured Humphreys reaching out the front door of the bar with a gun and shooting into Burns' chest.
Humphreys is due back in court for a contested hearing on Jan. 12.
Vann, who is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the incident, posted a $50,000 bond and was released from custody. His next appearance is scheduled for Jan. 18.