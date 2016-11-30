The victim was secured by authorities at a residence on the 100 block of Sixth Street Southwest in Chisholm at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said the victim had been taken at gunpoint from a vehicle near the intersection of Highway 7 and Iron Junction Road around 11 p.m. Friday. A shot was fired during the incident, but no injuries were reported.

Olson was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of kidnapping and one count of second-degree assault. Sixth Judicial District Judge Gary Pagliaccetti set his bail at $100,000.

A second suspect, a 21-year-old Chisholm man, was released from the St. Louis County Jail pending further investigation, said Sgt. Steve Borchers of the sheriff's office.

Borchers said the investigation is still ongoing and that charges against that man and others are still possible.

Check back for updates to this story.