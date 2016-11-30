Eveleth man accused of gunpoint kidnapping over $500 debt

Kyle Martin Olson faces three felony charges in the incident, which started around 11 p.m. Friday in Iron and ended with the victim’s release to law enforcement the next morning in Chisholm.

Authorities allege that Olson, potentially with the cooperation of others, abducted the 21-year-old victim from a vehicle, pointed a handgun at him, fired a round at one point and threatened to kill the victim if he did not produce the ransom.

Members of the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and Chisholm Police Department were able to safely remove the victim from a residence on the 100 block of Sixth Street Southwest after receiving a call from the victim’s father, according to a criminal complaint.

Olson was arraigned Wednesday in State District Court in Virginia on two counts of kidnapping and one count of second-degree assault. Sixth Judicial District Judge Gary Pagliaccetti set his bail at $100,000.

A second suspect, a 21-year-old Chisholm man, was released from the St. Louis County Jail pending further investigation, said Sgt. Steve Borchers of the sheriff’s office.

Borchers said charges against that man and others are still possible.

“We’re still investigating that, and there may still be others forthcoming,” he said. “We still have more work to do and more people to interview. We haven’t stopped.”

According to the charges against Olson:

Officers received a dispatch about a possible hostage situation at the Chisholm address just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The victim, who was on the phone with his father, reported that he was being told he needed to produce $500 or be killed.

The victim’s father told police that he received numerous calls from an unknown number between midnight and 1 a.m. He answered a call from the same number around 8 a.m. that morning and his son was on the line.

The father told police that his son asked him to bring as much money as he could to the residence of Olson, where he was being held against his will. The victim told his father over the phone that he was “too scared” to try to leave.

Authorities set up a perimeter and were able to remove the victim from the residence. Four people were initially detained.

The victim, identified by initials D.K. in the complaint, told deputies that he had met the 21-year-old Chisholm man earlier Friday night. He said they were driving on Iron Junction Road near Highway 7 when the man stopped the vehicle.

Olson then approached in a Cadillac, carrying a gun and wearing a mask, and ordered D.K. to get in his vehicle, according to the victim.

D.K. said he got into the Cadillac and Olson began driving around. The defendant pointed the gun at his chest and later fired a round through the passenger-side window, the victim told police.

D.K. said he was taken to the defendant’s mother’s residence in Eveleth, where he unsuccessfully attempted to contact his father to secure the cash. They switched vehicles and drove around another 20 minutes before going into the ditch along Admiral Road, the victim told police.

Olson then called an unidentified female, who drove them to the residence at 106 Sixth St. in Chisholm. The victim stated that they waited around until morning when he was finally able to reach his father, who in turn called 911.

The victim stated that he believed at least two other people were involved in the plot and “set him up.”

Investigators later conducted a search warrant on a Cadillac Deville, seizing an “old woman-type mask” a baggie of suspected methamphetamine, a .22-caliber pistol and ammunition for the gun.

Borchers said the motive behind the kidnapping and the nature of the debt between the two men remained under investigation.

Olson is due back in court on Monday. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted on a kidnapping charge.