The moon marches toward the planet Venus the next few nights as it moves eastward in its orbit around the Earth. This map shows the sky about 30 minutes after sunset as you face south-southwest. Stellarium

I shouldn't be surprised when the moon returns to the evening sky, but somehow I always am. Maybe it's because it's gone for so long, rising so late that most of us lose track of where it is. Then all at once, it's back and in the loveliest of guises — a slender crescent.