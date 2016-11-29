Northland residents discuss diversity issues

"There's no such thing as race. Race is a social construct that was put in place a long time ago to benefit one group over everybody else. ... When we come to that conclusion and that understanding, maybe we can come together as a community," Banks said. "If it's a socially engineered construct, my question is then, why do we have racism?"

Banks, who hosts the program "People of Color" on Wisconsin Public Radio, moderated a listening session to discuss diversity issues in the Twin Ports on Tuesday. The session, attended by about 30 people at the Superior Public Library, was hosted by WPR and the Twin Ports Diversity Partnership and will be broadcast on an upcoming "Hear Me Out" program on WPR.

The Twin Ports Diversity Partnership was created in August and now includes about 30 members who work in law enforcement, academia, community activism and faith communities.

"We are here because we've seen what is going on in other communities and we don't want anything to happen in the Twin Ports that will separate us from each other," Leslie Dollen, a legal studies instructor at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

Stephan Witherspoon, of the Duluth chapter of the NAACP, called for racial equity in workplaces in the Twin Ports. Ensuring that private and public sector staff represent communities of color needs to be at the forefront, he said. People of color feel like they don't have a voice, he said, because they're not visible in the workplace.

"When we look at policies and procedures as we hire people, we have to look at what are the disparities and barriers of why people of color are not being hired," he said. "It might change some things, but nothing will change if we do not have representation of every color in our professional sector."

Duluth resident Kevin Skwira-Brown urged the Twin Ports Diversity Partnership to address the existence and dynamics of white privilege in the community, a problem he said results in racism and disparities. It's easy to focus on communities impacted by systems of oppression instead of the community that created the system when looking at disparate rates of performance and achievement, he said.

"It's a little like the dandelions in my yard. ... It's like pulling the yellow heads of the dandelions and thinking I've addressed the problem without recognizing that I need to dig in deep and get the roots if I'm really going to deal with it," he said. "I would offer to the community that the white privilege is the deep roots of oppression that we see revealed in the yellow flowers that many of us say, 'That's the dandelion. If I get it, I've addressed the problem.'"

John Nousaine, director of the North Country Independent Living, pointed out that anyone can become disabled at any time. People with disabilities are amid a civil rights movement and they have learned strategies and tactics from racial and ethnic groups' struggles for civil rights.

People with disabilities face barriers in the communities, Nousaine said. He added that the biggest problem people with disabilities have during winter is sidewalks not being shoveled.

"Various studies and surveys and the most common barriers that always come up — this has not changed — education, employment, housing, transportation and, probably the biggest one, attitudes and myths and stereotypes about the disability experience," Nousaine said.