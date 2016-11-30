Business ideas on display at UMD

Several of the ideas are in the initial stages of being launched in Duluth. UMD's cultural entrepreneurship program, begun in 2013, combines the traditional lessons of business schools with creative thinking that is cultivated in the arts. Professor Aparna Katre said the fair allows her students to showcase their ideas while taking steps toward making them a reality.

"We're preparing students to be entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs working within nonprofit, private and public sector institutions," Katre said.

The projects on display during the fair include: