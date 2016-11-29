8th District readies for recount

In a phone interview, the 44-year-old Mills, wealthy scion of the family that built Mills Fleet Farm, said he did not regret not tying himself more closely to President-elect Donald Trump during the campaign that saw incumbent Rep. Rick Nolan defeat Mills by slightly more than a half-point.

Nolan's campaign manager Joe Radinovich called the recount Mills' right but "unnecessary."

"We want to make sure we're doing our diligence to ensure our interests are represented and we can verify everything is as fair as we know it to be," said Radinovich, who postponed a vacation to oversee the upcoming recall effort.

He added that the election was overseen by election judges from both parties in every precinct and re-canvassed by all 17 counties within the 8th District prior to Tuesday's State Canvassing Board meeting.

Mills made the recount official when his campaign delivered a letter request to the State Canvassing Board made up of Secretary of State Steve Simon, two Minnesota Supreme Court justices and two district court judges. Ryan Furlong, spokesman for the secretary of state, shared a scanned copy of the letter — a short paragraph announcing the Mills for Congress campaign's official recall request.

Mills will pay the 8th District's county auditors' offices for the hours worked to recount the election by hand. Party representatives at the recount tables will be DFL and Republican volunteers alike. Mills said he expected the recount to cost him "less than six figures" — a final tally added to the most expensive congressional election in the country, at $22 million spent between the campaigns, parties and donors.

Saying he didn't want to disrespect Nolan, be a distraction or spectacle, Mills said he only wanted "human eyeballs" on ballots in case of "irregularities" and was "still hopeful the voters have chosen me to be their next congressman."

He noted he never considered challenging his 2014 loss to Nolan — an also-close 1.4-percent margin between Nolan and Mills. The 0.56-percent difference from among nearly 357,000 votes in 2016 — though short of the 0.5-percent maximum threshold for automatic recall — compelled Mills to a recount for being "an extremely small difference," he said.

"We're basically doing our final obligation to satisfy the public good," Mills said. "... It would be negligent for us not to."

Mills labeled as "speculation" a memo circulated in Carlton County that had indicated recount training was to begin this week with a recount to follow next week. Michael Line, vice chair of the Carlton County Republicans, said he got a heads-up last week about a possible recount. Line was busy assembling volunteers to oversee the recount.

"We'll count together and match it up," Line said. "The idea is you don't have one party lying or cheating."

Radinovich was providing updates to Nolan, who the campaign manager said was going about the business of governing. Radinovich added that auditing of a representative number of 2016 ballots yielded an additional single vote each for both Nolan and Mills — results he said were indicative of the precision inherent in the election. Still, the recount had him rallying DFL supporters.

"We're reaching out to the same people who volunteered on our behalf in the election cycle to come in and help us out one more time," Radinovich said.

Mills said he expects a two-week process that will conclude with contested ballots set aside in each county for examination by the State Canvassing Board. He didn't expect a final ruling until mid-December.

Differences with Trump

Until an election-eve visit to Duluth by Vice President-elect Mike Pence, Mills tended to eschew the coattail formula that ended up serving well Republican candidates across the country who endorsed Trump more wholeheartedly. In the 8th District, Mills underperformed Trump by some 17,600 votes and Nolan bettered the Democratic presidential ticket by more than 40,000 votes. Those disparities have largely been used to explain the 2,009-vote difference between Nolan and Mills.

Throughout the campaign, Mills kept the bombastic Trump at arm's length — never withdrawing his tacit endorsement of Trump, but never parroting Trump's "Make America Great Again" spiel, either.

"There were things I had legitimate disagreements with Trump on," Mills said. "When Donald Trump said some things negative to prisoners of war? No, I don't regret repudiating those remarks."

Mills called Arizona Sen. John McCain, a favorite Trump target, "a war hero."

And regarding Trump's hallmark topic, immigration, Mills said, "While we should not be bringing people in from zones that are terrorist hotbeds, banning groups of people based on religion or ethnicity certainly is not appropriate or consistent with our value system."

Trump has already walked back some of his campaign rhetoric, Mills noted, while adding he did fall into line with Trump on American trade, favoring individual deals between the U.S. and other countries over "big sweeping trade pacts."

"I've always been my own man and stood on my own two feet." Mills said. "I've never had to play follow the leader. Donald Trump and I agree and disagree and I've always been honest (about that)."

A look ahead

An unsuccessful recount bid would send Mills back into the business world with few regrets.

"We brought our A game," he said of his campaign. "We left it on the field."

Minus national public office, new business endeavors await Mills. Mills and his family sold their regional retail business with more than 30 warehouse stores earlier this year. With his background and expertise in business, "that's where I will aim my attention," Mills said, sounding lukewarm about a retail endeavor before coyly adding: "I think I'm going to leave the mature industries to themselves and look at business sectors on the upward loop of the bell curve."

Mills said the business climate already is reflecting strong future possibilities in the wake of Trump's election.

"We've had a wet blanket on our economy for eight years," Mills said. "It's like a coiled spring and Donald Trump (will continue) to take the wet blanket off."

While saying he wouldn't close the door on a third consecutive run at a congressional seat, Mills said if other Republican candidates emerged in 2018, "more power to them."