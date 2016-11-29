Portion of Superior Street to close Thursday
A portion of Superior Street will be closed Thursday due to maintenance work on the Gateway Tower apartment building.
The street will be blocked westward from Sixth Avenue West so a crane can be placed in front of the building at 600 W. Superior St. Work is scheduled to begin around 7 a.m. and is anticipated to last until 2 p.m. Northbound drivers exiting Interstate 35 there will be limited to the Michigan Street exit. Drivers traveling east on Superior Street from Lincoln Park will be diverted to Mesaba Avenue.
Along with the street, the sidewalk in front of the building will also be closed. Adjustments to Duluth Transit Authority bus routes will be listed at duluthtransit.com.