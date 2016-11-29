Fennessey makes bid for Superior mayor

Councilor Brent Fennessey said Monday that he wants to be a champion for the city. Fennessey, 34, whose father Tom also serves on the City Council, said his goal is to foster an economic environment so businesses fill empty storefronts and industries remain welcome in a climate in which they can thrive.

Housing is another priority, he said, maintaining existing homes while focusing on new housing development, and removing blight. Fennessey said he wants to continue measures set up to tackle the rising drug problem.

As a Superior city councilor, Fennessey said he has "a real understanding of the issues facing the city and has built strong relationships with citizens and businesses leaders across the community."

Last week, County Board Supervisor Jim Paine announced plans to run for mayor. Jeffery Monaghan, Kalee Hermanson and Macaulay Torrey have also declared their candidacy with the City Clerk's Office.

Mayor Bruce Hagen last week resigned from office — as he had previously announced he would — but was then named interim mayor pending an election next spring to complete the rest of his term, which expires in 2019.

The 2017 spring primary in Wisconsin takes place Feb. 21. The general election is April 4.