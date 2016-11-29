The meetings are set for Thursday at 7 p.m. in the lower-level conference room at the Virginia Courthouse, and Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. in the County Board room on the second floor of the Duluth Courthouse.

The meetings will include a presentation about the budget and levy, and an opportunity for people to address the board with questions or comments

The meetings are not intended for individual tax assessment issues; however, staff from the County Auditor's Office will be on hand for questions on specific proposed property tax statements.

The St. Louis County Board is expected to approve the $126.6 million property tax levy budget at its Dec. 20 meeting in Duluth. That doesn't include any tax increase from school districts, cities or townships.

For more information about the public meeting on the 2017 budget or any other County Board matter, call (218) 726-2450 or go to stlouiscountymn.gov. People can also review the proposed budget online at stlouiscountymn.gov/budgetexplorer.