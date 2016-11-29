St. Louis County sets meetings on 2017 budget, property tax levy
The St. Louis County Board will hold two public meetings on the county's proposed 2017 budget and tax levy.
That proposed levy includes an 8.5 percent increase, although most property owners should see a smaller hike in their taxes thanks to growth in real estate value county-wide.
The meetings are set for Thursday at 7 p.m. in the lower-level conference room at the Virginia Courthouse, and Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. in the County Board room on the second floor of the Duluth Courthouse.
The meetings will include a presentation about the budget and levy, and an opportunity for people to address the board with questions or comments
The meetings are not intended for individual tax assessment issues; however, staff from the County Auditor's Office will be on hand for questions on specific proposed property tax statements.
The St. Louis County Board is expected to approve the $126.6 million property tax levy budget at its Dec. 20 meeting in Duluth. That doesn't include any tax increase from school districts, cities or townships.
For more information about the public meeting on the 2017 budget or any other County Board matter, call (218) 726-2450 or go to stlouiscountymn.gov. People can also review the proposed budget online at stlouiscountymn.gov/budgetexplorer.