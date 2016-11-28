Railroad work at Highway 7/101 intersection delayed
Scheduled maintenance work on the railroad crossing at the intersection of St. Louis County highways 7 and 101 west of Eveleth has been postponed a week, so the intersection remains open.
The three-day project is now scheduled for Dec. 5-7. The Canadian National Railway is replacing the crossing surface. During the project, vehicles traveling north or south on Highway 7 will be able to make a right turn only at the intersection. These vehicles will not be able to go through or make a left turn. Meanwhile, the intersection will be completely closed to vehicles traveling east and west on Highway 101. A detour will be posted for traffic on Highway 7.