Railroad work at Highway 7/101 intersection delayed

The three-day project is now scheduled for Dec. 5-7. The Canadian National Railway is replacing the crossing surface. During the project, vehicles traveling north or south on Highway 7 will be able to make a right turn only at the intersection. These vehicles will not be able to go through or make a left turn. Meanwhile, the intersection will be completely closed to vehicles traveling east and west on Highway 101. A detour will be posted for traffic on Highway 7.