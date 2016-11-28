According to TMZ, the plan was to release West on Monday. However, the report says that the rapper is "still not stable," and a release date has not yet been set.

West's rep did not immediately respond to Variety's request for comment. Details on the hospitalization have not yet been released, but TMZ reports that West suffered from a breakdown and is struggling with extreme paranoia.

West was hospitalized on Nov. 21, after the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a disturbance and discovered a "medical emergency" upon arrival. West was transferred to the hospital by paramedics later that day.

West last week abruptly canceled the remaining 21 dates on his Saint Pablo tour. Earlier this month, he made headlines for statements he made during stops on the tour, including stirring up controversy for saying that he if he did vote in the election, he would have voted for President-elect Donald Trump.

Following his statement about Trump, West also appeared 90 minutes late to his Sacramento show, and ended it early after launching into a rant about Beyonce, Jay Z, Mark Zuckerberg, Google, and more.