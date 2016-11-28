Predatory offender moves into Lincoln Park

Redd, 43, is a Level III Predatory Offender, and has a history of photographing and having sexual conduct and contact with female victims age 14—15. He was briefly known to victims.

Redd pleaded guilty in November 2007 to sexually assaulting two teenage girls. He provided drugs and alcohol to the victims and took advantage of their vulnerable state, police said. He entered the sexual assault guilty pleas while serving a 39-month prison sentence after being convicted of selling cocaine while operating the candy shop in Duluth's Central Hillside.

The sex assault charges were brought after the Duluth Police Department's Family Crimes Unit and other agencies investigated reports that he was transporting "at-risk" juvenile females from the Duluth area to his residence in Minneapolis.