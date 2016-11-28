Authorities ID man killed in Sawyer County crash

Joseph D. Rady of Hayward was the sole occupant of the vehicle, the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies responded to a report of a crash on Highway 77 near Eaton Road, about 3 miles northwest of Hayward, at 11:37 p.m. Wednesday. Rady was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The vehicle had been proceeding eastbound on (Highway 77) at a high rate of speed in excess of 100 mph when the operator apparently lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway into a wooded area. The vehicle sustained extensive damage," the Sheriff 's Office reported.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.