Bygones for Nov. 28
News Tribune, Nov. 28, 1976
- Controversy is growing over a proposed $9 million hotel-marina development on Barker’s Island and a group of Superior citizens is now requesting a public hearing on the project. The city has asked the Economic Development Administration for $5 million to develop the marina.
News Tribune, Nov. 28, 1996
- Due to smoke damage from a fire earlier this week at Hibbing High School, the building won’t reopen until Jan. 6, 1997. The roughly 1,200 students between grades seven through 12 will have to make up the missed days this summer.
- An inspection of Duluth’s Aerial Lift Bridge last week turned up a crack in one of the pulley shafts used to raise and lower the bridge. Workers from Oscar J. Boldt Construction yesterday rode up the bridge’s counterweights to make a temporary repair.
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.