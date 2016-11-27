Bygones for Nov. 28

People have reported seeing more timberwolves this year than ever before in Northeastern Minnesota, some even on major highways during the daytime. Wolves have also been involved in incidents, such as attacking dogs, that have upset and angered residents.

News Tribune, Nov. 28, 1996

Due to smoke damage from a fire earlier this week at Hibbing High School, the building won’t reopen until Jan. 6, 1997. The roughly 1,200 students between grades seven through 12 will have to make up the missed days this summer.

An inspection of Duluth’s Aerial Lift Bridge last week turned up a crack in one of the pulley shafts used to raise and lower the bridge. Workers from Oscar J. Boldt Construction yesterday rode up the bridge’s counterweights to make a temporary repair.

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.