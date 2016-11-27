Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Shipping traffic for Nov. 28

    By News Tribune on Nov 27, 2016 at 11:00 p.m.
    The Mesabi Miner, shown at the CN dock in April, is scheduled to arrive in Duluth this morning to load iron ore pellets and depart in the evening. (Photo by Karl Everett)

    Today

    Duluth entry

    Morning: Mesabi Miner, arriving to load iron ore pellets and departing in the evening; Sunda, arriving late morning or early afternoon to load wheat

    Sometime: Pilica, arriving to load wheat

    Superior entry

    No traffic expected

    Two Harbors

    Morning: American Century, departing with iron ore pellets; Edgar B. Speer, arriving to load iron ore pellets; American Spirit, arriving late morning or early afternoon to load iron ore pellets

    For updated information 24 hours a day, call the Boatwatcher’s Hotline at (218) 722-6489.

    Source: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Canal Park. Arrival and departure times are not official and can vary widely.

    Explore related topics:NewsShippingnewsduluthsuperiorTwo HarborsLake Superior
    Advertisement