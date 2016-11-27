Man arrested after shots fired in Proctor

The police responded to a call about a man with a gun in a house on the 100 block of Fifth Street, and when officers arrived, they heard shots fired, according to a news release. The armed man fled on foot and was found near Midway Avenue and Brook Street, the release said. He was transported to St. Luke's hospital where he was held for medical evaluations.

An AR-15 was recovered.

Tthe St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, Hermantown Police Department, Duluth Police Department, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Minnesota State Patrol assisted at the scene.