    Sunday's forecast for Duluth and the Northland: Another cloudy day

    By WDIO Meteorologist Brandon Boswell Today at 8:42 p.m.

    An area of low pressure is approaching us from the southwest that will increase the cloud cover again today. Highs will be a few degrees warmer from the southeast winds. The winds will begin light, but become breezy this afternoon as the frontal boundary arrives with some rain late tonight. As of right now the precipitation will most likely be rain, until the low finally begins to exit the region Tuesday. That's when the transition from rain to snow will probably occur. -Meteorologist Brandon Boswell

    Forecast

    Sunday: Chance of rain, high 40, low 34

    Monday: Chance of thunderstorms, high 45, low 34

    Tuesday: Chance of snow, high 38, low 31

    Wednesday: Chance of snow, high 35, low 29

    Friday: Partly cloudy, high 34, low 25

    Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 32, low 25

