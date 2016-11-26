An area of low pressure is approaching us from the southwest that will increase the cloud cover again today. Highs will be a few degrees warmer from the southeast winds. The winds will begin light, but become breezy this afternoon as the frontal boundary arrives with some rain late tonight. As of right now the precipitation will most likely be rain, until the low finally begins to exit the region Tuesday. That's when the transition from rain to snow will probably occur. -Meteorologist Brandon Boswell