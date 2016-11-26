Salvation Army looking for bell-ringers in the Northland

Volunteer bell ringers raise an average of $54 per hour and although the Salvation Army’s red kettles collect donations only during the holiday season, the donations are used to fund programs throughout the year, Cox said.

Cox said bell ringers are very important to the organization and the money collected from the kettles is expected to comprise half of the Duluth Salvation Army’s Christmas goal to raise $625,000.

The donations are used to help support programs including transitional housing, family homeless prevention, hot lunches, the food shelf and emergency services that help people with a one-time financial crisis.

More than 800 volunteers rang bells at the kettles in Duluth last year and the Salvation Army hopes to increase that number this year. Cox pointed out that bell ringing is a good way to spend time as a family and spread cheer during the holiday season.

“As many volunteers as we can get, that would be helpful,” Cox said. “It makes a great family event or great organization event. It helps us tremendously.”

Shifts are a minimum of two hours and are open every day from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. until Dec. 24. Some volunteers choose one shift while others volunteer for multiple shifts throughout the season, Cox said.

Volunteers can sign up for bell-ringing shifts online at www.DuluthSA.org or by calling the Salvation Army during business hours at (218) 722-7934.

Bell-ringers also are needed in other Northland communities: