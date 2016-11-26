Dense fog, slippery roads possible in Northland overnight

The advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday for Duluth, the North Shore, the Iron Range, Ely, Grand Rapids and Cloquet.

"Snow melting today has put a lot of moisture into the low-level atmosphere, which should produce fog this evening," the National Weather Service reported. "The fog will become dense for many locations by mid-evening, and continue into Sunday morning."

Visibilities may drop to a quarter-mile at times, and may freeze on surfaces -- including roads, sidewalks and bridges.

Rain is expected to move into the region Sunday night and Monday, with some thunderstorms possible Monday afternoon before the precipitation starts to mix with sleet and snow on Monday night, the Weather Service reported. A changeover to light snow is expected Tuesday.

Check back for forecast updates.