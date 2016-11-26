Skies will clear out to some sunshine today with highs in the mid to upper 30s, but the focus remains on the potential for a strong area of low pressure to impact the Northland late Sunday throughout Monday. As of now, the low looks to stay in northwestern Minnesota, which would allow us to be on the warmer side and see rain and breezy conditions. This low is showing signs of slowing down and very well could impact us through the middle of the week.