Unconscious teen rescued from hotel pool in Duluth

Responding emergency personnel were told that after seeing the teen unconscious in the pool, a lifeguard alerted the people around the boy and several people worked together to get him out of the pool, Kortesma said.

He was breathing by the time the fire department arrived and CPR was not performed, Kortesma said. He had regained consciousness by the time he was transported to Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center. Kortesma said it was not known Friday night how the teen became unconscious.