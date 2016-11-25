Unconscious teen rescued from hotel pool in Duluth
A 17-year-old boy was pulled unconscious from the pool at Edgewater Hotel and Waterpark in Duluth on Friday night.
The Duluth Fire Department responded to a call of a teenager, possibly not breathing, being pulled out of the pool at 6:29 p.m. Friday and the fire department arrived to find the teen being attended to by lifeguards at the edge of the pool, according to Duluth Fire Department Capt. Mark Kortesma.
Responding emergency personnel were told that after seeing the teen unconscious in the pool, a lifeguard alerted the people around the boy and several people worked together to get him out of the pool, Kortesma said.
He was breathing by the time the fire department arrived and CPR was not performed, Kortesma said. He had regained consciousness by the time he was transported to Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center. Kortesma said it was not known Friday night how the teen became unconscious.