The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension also said that the wounded man was carrying a handgun and wearing a bulletproof vest at the time of the shooting.

The BCA reported that Deputy Tim Officer, a 19-year veteran of the sheriff's office, is on administrative leave in the wake of the incident. That's standard procedure after an officer-involved shooting.

The BCA identified the man who was wounded as Aaron Lee Boshey, 27, whose last known address was in Virginia. Boshey was being treated at Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth; authorities previously said his injuries were not life-threatening.

Authorities have not said how many times Officer fired, and have not released further information on the nature of Boshey's injuries.

According to the BCA:

Virginia police officers attempted to pull over Boshey's vehicle near the junction of U.S. Highway 53 and 169 early Tuesday because Boshey had an active arrest warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Boshey fled and led officers on a 17-minute pursuit that went through Eveleth and ended about 5 miles west of Eveleth at County Highway 101 and Admiral Road, where Boshey's vehicle became stuck and he fled into the woods.

"(Boshey) was carrying a handgun and wearing a bulletproof vest," the BCA reported Friday. "Deputy Officer fired his weapon, striking Boshey, after which Boshey walked out of the woods and surrendered."

The BCA did not release further details on what happened immediately before the deputy fired his weapon; the agency said its investigation is ongoing.

Once the investigation is completed, the findings will be turned over to the St. Louis County Attorney's Office for review.

Boshey has a lengthy court record in Minnesota, with previous convictions for fleeing a police officer, felony drug possession and theft.