By late next spring, the DTA will have said goodbye to Dennis Jensen and Jim Heilig — general manager and director of planning and administration, respectively. The two men each started with the DTA in 1979 and have built nearly 75 years of institutional knowledge between them.

In an interview with the News Tribune this week, the duo said they aren't leaving without charting a course for the future.

"These are exciting times," Jensen said. "There's always going to be changing dynamics and pressure to do things better."

As they prepare to leave, the DTA has both firmed its schedule for bus procurement out to 2040 and begun a study under the title of Transit Development Program to address state mandates that call on the DTA to reach more riders outside Duluth and provide a greater level of service to people with disabilities.

Heilig called the program "our vision for transit," and said the process will unfold over the coming months. It will include public meetings, surveys of riders, data analysis and outreach to people who currently do not use public transit.

"We want to hear from people who aren't our normal riders and ask them, 'What can we do to interest you?' " Heilig said.

The end result of the process will be a five-year plan that will bring the DTA into an era that figures to see it reach more Northland residents than ever before. In Duluth, 85 percent of residents live within three blocks of a bus stop. But the Minnesota Department of Transportation has set goals for public transit to reach deeper into outstate Minnesota by 2025.

With service to Superior and, on a more limited basis, Proctor and Hermantown, the DTA has long been moving in that direction, Jensen said. But commuter service to Cloquet, Carlton and Two Harbors also will be examined in the study.

"The vision is to become a regional system," Jensen said, "to look beyond our city."

As it enters a changing landscape, the DTA also is plotting its procurement efforts that figure to see nearly $60 million worth of bus purchases over the next 25 years. That includes 120 of the regular 40-foot buses at about $460,000 apiece and 30 STRIDE vehicles — smaller buses and vans currently used to transport people with disabilities but with the potential to be put to use in more rural areas, Jensen said.

The DTA will purchase 10 buses every other year through 2040 and plot its STRIDE bus acquisitions in a similar manner.

Steady funding through a tax on the state's leased vehicles has allowed transit operators such as the DTA to plan acquisitions thoughtfully. But it hasn't always been that way. Jensen and Heilig recalled what happened in 1995 when, under a different funding structure, years of delays in obtaining new buses resulted in the DTA getting 45 buses all at once. For a while, the crush of new buses was a boon but it was soon followed by increased headaches.

"They all needed to be rehabbed at the same time," Heilig said, "and they were all going to be gone at the same time."

Jensen explained that a bus will last the DTA 12 years or 600,000 miles, whichever comes first. Both are markers at which maintenance time and costs begin to increase beyond regular schedules. Because the fleet is well-maintained, Jensen said, the DTA has little trouble selling its used buses for about $5,000 apiece to smaller communities. STRIDE buses and vans are replaced every five years.

The long-range planning is moving forward without further consideration of electric buses, for now. The city is set to receive six electric buses in 2017 based on a $6.3 million federal grant. The intent will be to examine and report on how the electric buses do in both cold weather and on Duluth's hilly landscape.

Beyond that, the DTA has not projected any future acquisitions of electric buses, preferring for now, Jensen said, to stick with a known quantity in diesel buses.

"Fifty years from now everything might be electric," Heilig said, "or hydrogen cell."

Heilig's time at the DTA is winding down; he's using up accumulated vacation days and working as needed through the end of the year. Launching the Transit Development Program probably will be his last major act with the DTA. A search to find his replacement is three weeks old.

Jensen figures to step aside at the end of May. Earlier this month, the $31 million Duluth Transportation Center that opened earlier this year in downtown Duluth was dedicated in Jensen's name with a plaque honoring his decades of leadership.

Jensen had no idea the honor was coming.

"I always thought I knew everything that was going on around here," Jensen said, before Heilig interjected to say, "We were plotting behind his back."