Santa visits Mont du Lac on Saturday
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be making a pre-Christmas visit to Mont du Lac Resort on Saturday to help light the resort's Christmas tree.
The event starts at 3 p.m., with a chance for visitors to get a free photo with the special guests from 3-5 p.m. Hot cocoa will be available for $1; there will be fireworks at dusk.
Mont du Lac is located off State Highway 23 across the St. Louis River from Duluth's Fond du Lac neighborhood. Find more information at www.mdlresort.com.