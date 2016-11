Dressed as a turkey Shawn Woodland of Duluth leads the kids race during the 11th Annual Gobble Gallop race in Duluth Thursday morning. Organizers had a record number of people register for this year's races. Approximately 2700 runners registered for the three races this year. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com) 1 / 4

Runners leave the starting line of the 5K race during the 11th Annual Gobble Gallop race in Duluth Thursday morning. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com) 2 / 4

Alyssa Doyle (left), 11, and Grace McCormick, 11, both of Duluth celebrate near the finish line of the 5K race during the 11th Annual Gobble Gallop race in Duluth Thursday morning. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com) 3 / 4