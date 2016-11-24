Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Friday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: Quiet days up ahead

    By WDIO Today at 8:25 p.m.

    We may wake up to some light flurries once again today. High pressure will move back into the region and may actually cause a few breaks in the clouds to allow a little sunshine to peak through. The focus will still be on the potential for a strong area of low pressure to once again impact the Northland late Sunday through Monday. As of now the low looks to stay in northwestern Minnesota which would keep us on the warmer side. This would lead to more rain than snow for our region.

    Forecast

    Firday: Cloudy, high 34, low 28

    Saturday: Partly sunny, high 36, low 26

    Sunday: Partly sunny, high 38, low 26

    Monday: Thunderstorms, high 42, low 34

    Tuesday: Chance of snow, high 37, low 32

    Wednesday: Chance of snow, high 38, low 33

    Thursday: Chance of snow, high 38, low 33

    Explore related topics:NewsWeather
    Advertisement