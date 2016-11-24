Friday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: Quiet days up ahead
We may wake up to some light flurries once again today. High pressure will move back into the region and may actually cause a few breaks in the clouds to allow a little sunshine to peak through. The focus will still be on the potential for a strong area of low pressure to once again impact the Northland late Sunday through Monday. As of now the low looks to stay in northwestern Minnesota which would keep us on the warmer side. This would lead to more rain than snow for our region.
Forecast
Firday: Cloudy, high 34, low 28
Saturday: Partly sunny, high 36, low 26
Sunday: Partly sunny, high 38, low 26
Monday: Thunderstorms, high 42, low 34
Tuesday: Chance of snow, high 37, low 32
Wednesday: Chance of snow, high 38, low 33
Thursday: Chance of snow, high 38, low 33