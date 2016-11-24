We may wake up to some light flurries once again today. High pressure will move back into the region and may actually cause a few breaks in the clouds to allow a little sunshine to peak through. The focus will still be on the potential for a strong area of low pressure to once again impact the Northland late Sunday through Monday. As of now the low looks to stay in northwestern Minnesota which would keep us on the warmer side. This would lead to more rain than snow for our region.