DECC serves up a faster Thanksgiving feast for the community

Coordinator Monica Hendrickson said early birds began queuing for the free dinner at 9 a.m., and a long line had formed by the time the doors opened and meals began to be served at 11 a.m. She estimated the DECC’s Lake Superior Ballroom was nearly full to its 650-seat capacity within 20 minutes.

Volunteers experimented with a new serving system this year to expedite the process. Last year, some guests waited on their feet for as long as 45 minutes, as people shuffled single-file through a serving line, exchanging pleasantries with volunteers along the way.

“We have a lot of elderly people and small children who we are trying to get seated as quickly as possible,” she explained.

Toward that end, organizers from the College of St. Scholastica coordinated with DECC staff. They devised a system with three lines, where guests could walk through and each receive a pre-plated individual Thanksgiving feast.

The wait for people to get through the line this year was down to about three minutes, Hendrickson figured.

Hendrickson described the initial crush of diners as “a little chaotic and overwhelming for our volunteers,” but gave the new system high marks.

“Our biggest concern was keeping up with the food production,” she said.

Mark Lavalier, who volunteered at the dinner for his third time this year, agreed the new serving system was more efficient but had a small downside.

“We volunteers don’t get the same kind of face-to-face contact with people, so it’s a little less rewarding. But all of our volunteers are willing to do whatever it takes,” he said.

Sheri Nelson described the serving line as “non-stop busy,” as she plopped another scoop of mashed potatoes on a plate Thursday afternoon.

She, too, had mixed feelings about the new production-line system and the loss of direct contact with diners.

“I do miss that piece because I’m a people person,” Nelson said.

Nelson said she and members of her husband’s family have been volunteering at the event for about a dozen years now.

Jen Dagger, a 27-year-old member of the same family, said she began volunteering at the event at age 15. As she dished up stuffing, Dagger acknowledged it took a while for her to take a shine to the family tradition.

“I hated it at first,” she said, but Dagger was smiling broadly this year.

“I actually like doing this, because I’m not so much of a people person. I’d rather scoop than greet people,” she said.

David Urrutia said this year was the second time he’d attended the Thanksgiving dinner at the DECC.

“I think an event like this is good for the community. I enjoy coming down here and seeing all the smiling faces,” he said.

His wife, Angel, gave the dinner a thumbs-up, too.

“I like that I don’t have to clean up after dinner, down here,” she said with a chuckle.

After their meal, the Urrutias planned to take their kids to the Great Lakes Aquarium, which was offering free admission to diners at the community Thanksgiving.

“I like how they set up everything for the kids, too,” Angel said.

Kristine Feiro and her 10-year-old son, Jake, helped to clear plates from the Urrutias’ table. She said her husband and all three of their sons, ages 6 to 10, were helping out this year.

“We thought this was a good chance for them to give back to our community, and it makes us thankful for what we have as a family,” she said.

Hendrickson said about 650 volunteers assisted this year, preparing the dinner, serving it and cleaning up afterwards.

In all, about 4,000 dinners were served at the DECC on Thursday and about another 1,400 were delivered to the doors of people who could not make it to the event, with help from uniformed members of the Minnesota Air National Guard’s 148th Fighter Wing, Gold Cross Ambulance and the United Parcel Service.

Additionally, 1,800 diners were sent home Thursday with bag lunches made up with leftovers from the event.