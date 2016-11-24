Questions about snow removal rules, policies in Duluth? Try this website
With the arrival of winter comes some inevitable questions for city-dwellers: How much time do I have after a snowfall to clear the public sidewalks on my property? What streets are given priority and why? Where do I report a concern or complaint about snow removal?
The city of Duluth has set up a dedicated website with answers to common questions, and ways to contact the city with other concerns.
Find the information at www.duluthmn.gov/winterwatch.