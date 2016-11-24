Christmas Lighting Challenge underway in Northland

The challenge, promoted by A Sweet Event and Bentleyville, aims to create a list of notable holiday lighting displays in the area, with community voting to determine a winner. It’s free to nominate a home.

The deadline to enter a home is Dec. 1, with voting beginning on Dec. 2. A winner will be announced on Dec. 23.

To make a nomination or to view a list of homes starting Friday, go to www.sweeteventduluth.com/lightingchallenge.