The organization is seeking to collect anything relating to the Red Cross — from old articles to photos to memorabilia — from the past 100 years, so it can be shared in the coming year.

“We don’t want anything to be lost in history,” said Dan Williams, executive director of the American Red Cross Serving Northern Minnesota.

The Red Cross has set 2017 for its “region-wide” centennial in the Northland, though its roots in Duluth date back to 1915, when the push to organize a local chapter gathered steam.

"Several times in the past citizens of Duluth have been called on, especially in cases of forest fires, to contribute money and to care for unfortunate people. Although everyone did his best, there was a lack of organization and the work was ... slow and inefficient," Col. Hubert V. Eva of the Duluth Commercial Club told the News Tribune in August 1915.

A local chapter of the Red Cross would improve disaster response in the region, Eva said.

The local chapter was organized at a meeting on Sept 1, 1915, with W.A. McGonagle as president, Chester A. Congdon as vice president and Eva as secretary.

Williams said the idea to start gathering items and stories to mark a century of service was born when former Duluth Mayor Ben Boo gave the Red Cross a plaque from a soldier cottage that had been located at the former Nopeming nursing home. The plaque commemorated those who served in World War I.

Now, Williams said, the Red Cross would like people to share other items that not only document the work the Red Cross has done in the past century, but also celebrate the work of Red Cross employees and volunteers.

He said one of the points of gathering artifacts and sharing stories also is to show how the Red Cross has taught people to help others.

“Work with the Red Cross is very personal,” Williams said. “This will be a nice way to connect history over time.”

So far the organization has received several photos, uniforms and newspaper articles, among other things. Williams said that one of the most unique items they’ve received is an original Red Cross report from Superior for the year 1920. The leather-bound book contains information on events such as that year’s influenza epidemic, and World War I soldiers returning home.

If you have something that you would like to donate to the Red Cross for the celebration, call the local Red Cross office at (218) 722-0071.

The Northern Minnesota Chapter of the American Red Cross serves 16 counties in Minnesota — including St. Louis, Carlton, Lake, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching and Aitkin — as well as Douglas County in Northwestern Wiscon