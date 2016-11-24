Minnesota ranks second in volunteer rate; Wisconsin third

Machelle Kendrick, director of marketing and communications for the Head of the Lakes United Way, said the people in the Northland constantly are asking "what can we do to help?"

"There's an enormous sense of pride here," she said. "We live in a state with enormous passion and kindness. For those people that want to add, not subtract, to the world, volunteering is huge."

Kendrick said she believes that people in the Northland recognize and understand the great needs in their communities, and turn to volunteering to help out.

In this month's survey results, Utah's volunteer rate ranked No. 1 in the country at 43.2 percent, while Louisiana came in last at 18.4 percent.

The Twin Cities ranked No. 1 for large cities with a volunteer rate of 37.1 percent in 2015, according to the CNCS, a federal agency that includes programs such as AmeriCorps.

In Minnesota, the top volunteer category was collecting, preparing, distributing or serving food. In Wisconsin, it was fundraising and/or selling items to raise money for charity, with food preparation a close second.

More than 1.5 million Minnesota volunteers clocked 155.4 million hours of service in 2015, the report said. In Wisconsin, more than 1.6 million volunteers totaled more than 169 million hours of service in 2015.