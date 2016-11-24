One killed in Sawyer County crash

"The vehicle had been proceeding eastbound on (Highway 77) at a high rate of speed when the operator apparently lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway into a wooded area. The vehicle sustained extensive damage," the sheriff's office reported.

The name and hometown of the driver were not released Thursday. The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The Hayward Police Department, Sawyer County Ambulance, city of Hayward Fire Department and Town of Hayward Fire Department also responded to the scene.