Thursday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: Happy Thanksgiving!
For the holiday, I'll share my favorite Thanksgiving story. One year, while our family sat at the dinner table, my brother got really excited. Probably 14 or 15 at the time, he exclaims, "Yes, Mom made cheesy bread for Thanksgiving!" As he pulled the two pieces of bread apart to reveal the gooey center, my mom said, "That's not cheesy bread. Those are the biscuits." We all laughed and my brother didn't get his cheesy bread.
- WDIO meteorologist Justin Liles
Seven-day forecast
Thursday: Cool and cloudy, with high of 36 and low of 28
Friday: A.M. flurries possible, with high of 36 and low of 28
Saturday: Some sunshine, with high of 38 and low of 27
Sunday: Chance of snow late, with high of 36 and low of 28
Monday: More snow possible, with high of 36 and low of 30
Tuesday: Lake effect snow on South Shore, with high of 35 and low of 28
Wednesday: Chance of snow, with high of 36 and low of 29