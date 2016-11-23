Search
    Thursday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: Happy Thanksgiving!

    By WDIO meteorologist Justin Liles Today at 7:16 p.m.

    For the holiday, I'll share my favorite Thanksgiving story. One year, while our family sat at the dinner table, my brother got really excited. Probably 14 or 15 at the time, he exclaims, "Yes, Mom made cheesy bread for Thanksgiving!" As he pulled the two pieces of bread apart to reveal the gooey center, my mom said, "That's not cheesy bread. Those are the biscuits." We all laughed and my brother didn't get his cheesy bread.

    - WDIO meteorologist Justin Liles

    Seven-day forecast

    Thursday: Cool and cloudy, with high of 36 and low of 28

    Friday: A.M. flurries possible, with high of 36 and low of 28

    Saturday: Some sunshine, with high of 38 and low of 27

    Sunday: Chance of snow late, with high of 36 and low of 28

    Monday: More snow possible, with high of 36 and low of 30

    Tuesday: Lake effect snow on South Shore, with high of 35 and low of 28

    Wednesday: Chance of snow, with high of 36 and low of 29

