- WDIO meteorologist Justin Liles

Seven-day forecast

Thursday: Cool and cloudy, with high of 36 and low of 28

Friday: A.M. flurries possible, with high of 36 and low of 28

Saturday: Some sunshine, with high of 38 and low of 27

Sunday: Chance of snow late, with high of 36 and low of 28

Monday: More snow possible, with high of 36 and low of 30

Tuesday: Lake effect snow on South Shore, with high of 35 and low of 28

Wednesday: Chance of snow, with high of 36 and low of 29