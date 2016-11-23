Local efforts aid homeless, but county still has much to do

Brian Pittman, a research scientist for Wilder Research, said St. Louis County stands out for the progress it has made in back-to-back surveys.

The state as a whole notched its first decline in homelessness since 2006 in the latest survey. From 2012-15, the number of homeless people in the state fell about 9 percent. That comes on the heels of a 6 percent increase in the homeless count from 2009-12.

Young people are overrepresented in the numbers, said Pittman, who noted: "Being young is one of the biggest risk factors for being homeless."

During the latest survey, St. Louis County's homeless ranks included 175 children with parents and 19 unaccompanied minors. Together, these children made up 31 percent of our homeless population.

That's slightly better than the larger picture, with children accounting for 35 percent of the total number of homeless people documented in the latest survey.

Pittman said people who experience childhood homelessness sadly also face increased odds of experiencing continued homelessness in later life.

"If you are homeless as a child, that can be a legacy you have the potential to inherit. ... It's almost like the experience of being homeless is normalized, and that's what one knows if that's how one was raised," said Jeff Corey, executive director of One Roof Community Housing, a Duluth nonprofit organization that works to provide affordable housing.

While Keith Hamre, Duluth's director of planning and construction services, is heartened to see the local level of homelessness declining, he said much work remains to be done.

"The number of children and families who are homeless is still alarmingly high," he said. "But I think the Steve O'Neil Apartments, those family units have been a help. I think that stabilizing the Esmond, which was formerly the Seaway, has helped, because that has provided more units, but not nearly enough."

Corey said the city sometimes is hard-pressed even to preserve the housing resources it has. Toward that end, One Roof is about to embark on a multimillion-dollar effort to revitalize Gateway Tower, a 150-unit apartment building in downtown Duluth.

Jill Keppers, executive director of the Duluth Housing and Redevelopment Authority, credits multiple organizations for the progress made in reducing homelessness.

"I would say we have some really good housing partners in Duluth," she said. "I think CHUM works extremely hard to help with the street outreach to reach our homeless families. And we have a lot of programs in town that provide rapid re-housing and transitional housing to help people have a roof over their heads and not be in a car or doubled up with family or friends.

"However, there are still 800 people on our coordinated entry waiting list, and right now the service providers are working really hard to reach out to those 800 people to see how many are still homeless. We're trying to get that cleaned up so we get a really good picture and have a really clean waiting list," Keppers said, noting the still unmet demand for subsidized housing.

Pittman said homeless folks often face more than just financial challenges. Other common complications include physical or mental health issues, skill deficits and chemical dependency. He said these contributors to homelessness are often best met on the local level.

"Some of our strategies for addressing this issue need to be local. It's worth noting that we found most of the people experiencing homelessness were from Minnesota. Eight in 10 people were from Minnesota. So homelessness really is a homegrown problem that requires local solutions," he said.

Multiple factors can come into play, Pittman said, pointing at another factor identified in the latest survey.

"We found that 35 percent of the women we talked to were homeless as a direct result of domestic abuse," said Pittman, noting that's the largest percentage of women fleeing from abuse recorded since the homelessness survey began in 1991.

Equally worrisome is the fact that 50 percent of homeless women surveyed said they had previously felt forced to stay in an abusive relationship for lack of other housing options.

Those statistics are disheartening but not surprising to Susan Utech, executive director of Safe Haven Shelter and Resource Center in Duluth.

"I see that women are staying longer and longer in shelter, and there are only so many beds," she said, explaining that many women and families struggle to find alternative housing in Duluth's tight rental market.

Safe Haven's capacity frequently has been strained in recent years, according to Utech.

"Last year, I believe our occupancy rate, depending on what month you're counting, was between 97 (percent) and 101 percent," she said.

Hamre said a team approach often is required to help stabilize people's lives.

"I would say that agencies have done a great job of coordinating together and really working to address people who might be cycling in and out of different programs. ... They've done a good job of helping get people off the street," he said.

"We've not built enough units, but they're able to get people through transitional housing quicker, in and out of shelter quicker, and they're often able to find them stabilized housing situations," Hamre said.