Daniel Thomas Macey, 27, of Pine City; Nathan Wayne Gustavsson, 22, of Hermantown; and Joseph Martin Backman, 28, of Eagan, each are charged with second-degree riot and multiple counts of aiding an offender.

The accused shooter is 24-year-old Allen "Lance" Scarsella of Bloomington, Minn. Prosecutors say Scarsella fired the shots near the protest over the fatal police shooting of Jamar Clark in north Minneapolis.

Attorney Alexander DeMarco said that on the night of the shooting, his client, Backman, went with the other men to the site of the protests to interact with demonstrators, poke fun at them and record their interactions on a livestream.

"That may not be mature or wise, but it's protected speech," DeMarco said.

Backman and the other men are "gun enthusiasts," said Robert Jones, who is representing Gustavsson. But he said that doesn't mean they were carrying guns that night.

The attorneys also denied accusations that the men tried to destroy evidence of the shooting after it happened.

However, assistant county attorney Judith Hawley said there is evidence to show the men tried to hide or destroy video and other electronic communications linking them to the shooting.

She said that while Gustavsson was in the Hennepin County Jail, he allegedly phoned a relative and asked them to take down his Facebook page.

Hennepin County District Court Judge Hilary Caligiuri is expected to rule on the motions to dismiss the charges in late January, a few weeks after Scarsella is scheduled to stand trial.

